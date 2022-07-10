Telangana Declares Rain Holidays for Educational Institutions

Telangana government has declared holidays for all educational institutions for next three days from July 11 to July 13 in view of the incessant rains that are lashing across the state.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao held a high level meeting with the officials. the CM KCR made the announcement while taking stock of the rain situation and the measures to be taken to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile the Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad issued flash flood warning for North Telangana with moderate to high risk in the districts of Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu till Monday morning.

The state is on high alert with several tanks and reservoirs in the state are in spate.Telangana has recorded an excess southwest monsoon rainfall of 85 per cent, receiving about 36.5 cm rainfall to date.

Also Read: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warnings For North Telangana