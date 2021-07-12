Telangana Declares Lockdown Again After Covid Cases Surge, Check Which District

The number of Covid positive cases are increasing again in Telangana after a consistent decline in the last few weeks. It is reported that the cases are more in villages when compared to cities.

As per sources, Covid positive cases are on the rise in Kaleswaram of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district for the last few days. More than 50 cases were registered in a single day on Sunday. So, the authorities, who were alerted by the medical department officials, declared Kaleswaram village as a containment zone in view of the third wave of Coronavirus.

Bhupalpally district Collector has now decided to announce lockdown in Kaleswaram. He stated that no devotees are allowed to visit the Kaleswaram temple until further notice. Apart from this, the collector also imposed restrictions on opening of grocery shops and other daily necessities. He mentioned that the relaxation time will be from 7 AM to 11 AM.

However, after meeting the Kaleswaram temple committee, the Collector announced the opening of temple from 7 AM to 12 PM. The villagers are advised not to come out of their houses unless in important situations.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who violate lockdown restrictions. The collector urged people to follow Covid protocols to contain the spread of the virus.