Telangana: Deadline for Token Advance Payment for Rajiv Swagruha Flats Extended

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has extended the last date for payment of token advance for purchase of flats in Rajiv Swagruha housing complexes at Bandlaguda and Pocharam.

The beneficiaries could now make the payment of token advance through a Demand Draft till February 15. Token advance payment ranges between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. According to a press release from the HMDA, the last date has been extended to give the beneficiaries some more time for payments.

The beneficiaries could send the DDs to the Managing Director of Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd, located at Urdu Hall Lane, Street No. 17, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad. Later, the flats will be allotted in a transparent manner through a draw of lots, the release added.

Also Read: Fact Check : Misleading Report on Paddy Procurement in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 269 single bedroom flats, 16 triple bedrooms and 570 double bedroom flats are available for allotment Pocharam while in Bandlaguda, 344 single bedroom flats, 43 single bedroom flats for senior citizens are available.

Also Read: Scoot Airlines Flight Scoots off from Amritsar Airport without Taking 35 passengers



