Telangana: Dasoju Sravan Joins BJP

Congress spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan Kumar who quit the Congress party recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party today in the presence of Telangana BJP incharge Tarun Chug. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Laxman, Muralidhar Rao, and Vivek Venkataswamy welcomed Dasoju Sravan into the party.

Tarun Chug said that one of the most senior leaders in Telangana has joined the party today. In a few days, Dasoju Sravan's supporters will also join the party. He further stated that Dasoju Sravan got impressed with the activities taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed hope that he would work for the welfare of the state. He recalled that he worked with Sravan in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad student organisation.

BJP leader Muralidhar Rao said that, "It is very happy to see that Sravan who played a key role in the Telangana movement joined BJP. Sravan fought for a separate Telangana so that the state would develop furthermore but Telangana CM KCR cheated the activists who strived hard for the state and sent out the leaders who were present in the party. Sravan joining the party has further increased the strength of the BJP in the state."

According to the sources, Sravan is said to be upset with Revanth Reddy for bringing late P. Janardhan Reddy's daughter Vijayalakshmi into the party with a promise to field her from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency from where Sravan wanted to contest in the upcoming polls.