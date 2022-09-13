Telangana Dasara Holidays 2022: 15 Days For Schools and Colleges

The Telangana state government has declared Dasara holidays for all the schools starting from September 26 to October 9 and schools would be reopened on October 10, 2022. The schools will be closed for a total of 15 days. The authorities have passed a circular to all the schools including government, private, and aided schools.

Durga Puja is a nine-day long Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The festival of Navratri is celebrated with much joy and happiness across the country. In Telangana, the Dasara festival is very famous and the government takes it very seriously.

The government of Telangana organise different events during the festival of Dasara.

