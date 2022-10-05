Telangana: Dalit Basthi Benficiaries Donate Soya Produce Worth Rs 66,000 to KCR’s BRS

Adilabad: Expressing their support for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s debut into national politics with the renaming of TRS into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the beneficiaries of state government’s Dalit Basthi scheme donated their soya bean produce valued at Rs 66,000 to the party fund.

The people of Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal have said until 2017, they were barely able to meet their daily needs. Now, with the help of the TRS government’s welfare scheme, they are able to improve the quality of their lives. They said only KCR can financially and economically strengthen the weaker sections in the country.

In view of the announcement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the local had organised an event and invited the Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi as a chief guest. The locals held Palabhishekam on the TRS leader KCR portrait. Later, the beneficiary families gathered a total of 16.50 kilograms of soya beans and handed over the produce to the Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi.

