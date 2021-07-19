Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme Ahead Of Huzurabad Bypolls

The ruling TRS party is sketching out strategies to win the Huzurabad bypolls. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to implement the "Telangana Dalit Bandhu", a new scheme. The main aim of implementing this scheme is "Dalit Empowerment". The scheme is going to be launched by CM KCR in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on a pilot basis.

Many programs like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima were launched in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Telangana Simhagarjana that marked the launch of the statehood movement was also started from the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

In the review meeting that was conducted on Sunday, KCR said that the main purpose of the scheme is to improve the socio-economic status of the Dalits.

A Government Order was issued by the Scheduled Castes department. The GO said that "Scheduled Castes suffer from extreme social, educational, and economic backwardness arising out of the age-old practice of untouchability. Special programs are needed to be designed and implemented for improving their socio-economic status and thereby enhancing their social dignity."