Telangana: Cyberabad Police Destroy Drugs Worth Rs. 2.5 Crore

The Cyberabad Police destroyed drugs worth about Rs. 2.5 crore on Wednesday. The drugs were seized over the last two years in various police stations within its limits. A total of 1338.05 kg of ganja (cannabis), 485 ml of weed oil, 11 grams of cocaine, all worth about Rs 2.5 crore were destroyed by incineration at Hyderabad Waste Management Project in Dundigal, police said on Wednesday.

Cyberabad Commissionerate Police have seized nearly 5,406 kgs of ganja, 10.86 litres of hashish/weed oil, 141 kgs of alprazolam, 206 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of opium, and 333 grams of MDMA in the last two years.

R. Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, has formed special teams with law and order police stations in coordination with the Special Operation Team (SOT) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) team.

"Our topmost priority is to look out for drug dealers and consumers, and have built a robust informant network to assist combat the drug problem and registered 4 drug-related cases in the first half of 2022," the DCP said.