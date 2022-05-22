Telangana: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Man Posing As Bank Officials

Cyber fraudsters have duped a man of Rs. 2,48,498 lakh posing as bank officials. Going into the details, the cybercriminals telephoned Shaik Shakeel a resident of Devunipalli village in Kamareddy Mandal, and posed as bank employees and further asked him to cancel his CVV number of the credit card.

Cybercriminals have sent three OTPs to the mobile number of the victim. Shaik Shakeel who believed in the words of the cyber fraudsters forwarded three messages to them.

Then the cybercriminals have duped Shakeel of Rs. 2,48,498 lakh. They have taken the amount in three installments. The victim lodged a complaint at the Devunipalli police station after realizing that he had been cheated.

The fraudsters have a vast experience in the banking field and they manage to collect the bank details like name, mobile number, type of card, partial card number etc. After that, they will call people and ask for OTPs to take money.

