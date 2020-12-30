Telangana Crime Report 2020: Cases Down By 6 Percent

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state police have released their 2020 annual report. Statistics regarding overall crime rate, property crimes, Murder, robbery and other cases are included. Telangana DGP Sri. M. Mahender Reddy along with Senior Police officers revealed the Annual report during a Press Meet.

According to the report, the overall crime rate in Telangana has gone down by 6% when compared to year 2019. Rate of recovery in property crime has increased by 1%. It was 54% this year as opposed to 53% in 2019.

The state saw a significant decrease in crimes relating to murders, robberies, Dacoity, Burglaries, Ordinary thefts, riots, chain snatching, white collar offences, cheating, road accidents, etc. “Throughout the year, Telangana State has been free from any Law and order problem involving major Violence,” read the report.

FULL REPORT

CRIME PERCENTAGE STATUS Murders 8.59% Reduction Overall Property Crime 21.17% Reduction Dacoity 28.57% Reduction Robberies 33.11% Reduction Burglaries 17.83% Reduction Ordinary Thefts 22.07% Reduction Chain Snatching 46.12% Reduction Crime Against Women 1.92% Reduction White Collar Offences 42% Reduction Death in Road Accidents 09% Reduction Injured Persons in Road Accidents 17% Reduction Conviction Rate 48.5% Increased

The percentage went down for most of the crimes. As compared to 2019, this year saw a significant fall. The conviction rate has increased to 48.5 percent as opposed to 29.4 percent last year.

Even during the lockdown, the Telangana police’s involvement was important as they initiated Citizen Friendly programs to make people avoid from coming out on roads.

The Telangana police have made efforts towards improving the public access to police services. They have implemented ‘Citizen Friendly’ proactive policing programs. With services like, ‘Dail 100,’ SHE teams, Hawk Eye mobile app, Mee Seva and also through social media, police were able to attend to more public problems. The department received around 12,42,680 calls on their Dial 100/112 numbers.

SHE teams have a major role in protection of women. The teams attended to 4855 complaints from women facing harassment in public areas. Around 567 FIRs were registered, 614 petty cases, 1035 counseling cases and 1228 warnings and let off.

Even the impact of technology was evident in 2020 with 6,65,000 CCTV cameras being installed across the state in this year. The police were able to get evidence and detect around 4490 cases through these cameras.

Some new initiatives like establishment of ‘Public Safety Integrated Operations’ centre at Cyberabad was done. Along with that other centres of excellence (CoE) at each district/Commissionerate headquarters were established.

Entire report was given by Telangana Police under the title, “Annual Round Up” which was also shared by DGP of Telangana Police on their social media platforms.