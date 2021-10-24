Telangana Cracks The Whip On Drug Peddlers

The Medchal district prohibition and excise task force team on Saturday arrested three persons in Medchal and Nagarkurnool districts on the charges of possessing Mephedrone drug and seized four kg of Mephedrone worth Rs. 2 crores on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, an excise team raided a flat in Kukatpally and nabbed Pawan from whom a white powder was recovered.

According to the enforcement officials Pavan, Rama Krishna, and Kanna Reddy alias Mahesh Kanna Reddy have been arrested. During the interrogation, Pavan admitted that Kanna Reddy had been supplying the substance. On further questioning, Kanna Reddy said that Rama Krishna Goud of Bavajipally village in Nagarkurnool district was supplying the contraband, and Goud was arrested in Nagarkurnool. A total of 921 grams of mephedrone was recovered from Kanna Reddy.

Medchal district Prohibition and Excise officer K Vijaya Bhaskar said that Suresh Reddy and Hanumanth Reddy were absconding and added that they will come to know the source of Mephedrone once they were arrested. Two years ago, Hanumanth was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

