Telangana: Crackdown On Hoarding, Black Marketing of Oxygen and Life-saving Drugs

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that those who engage in the hoarding and black marketing of oxygen and life-saving drugs such as Remdesivir in the State will face severe consequences. "There is no scope for black marketing in the State," he said.

Following a review meeting with DGP M Mahender Reddy and other senior police officials, he said that those attempting to sell oxygen and life-saving drugs on the black market would be arrested, and he advised people not to store these drugs and oxygen cylinders in order to protect Covid-19 patients.

Many people from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states are flocking to Hyderabad for care. The police department was at the forefront of providing services to people during the pandemic, said Mahmood Ali.

He urged people to wear face masks compulsorily and not to step out unnecessarily.