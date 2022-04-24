Telangana CPGET 2022 Exam Dates, Check Here

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 exam is going to be held in August. The exam is conducted for admissions into different postgraduate, PG diploma, and five-year integrated programs in universities - OU, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Telangana, Satavahana, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for the academic year 2022-2023.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. R Limbadri had a meeting with Vice Chancellors of six conventional universities here on Saturday.

In the meeting, it was decided that Osmania University is going to conduct CPGET 2022 for admissions into seven universities. The OU will issue a notification in the second or third week of May and exam will be conducted in August.

The officials are planning to conduct the sixth semester of undergraduate courses in June and will announce results soon so that they will not face any problems in attending the CPGET 2022.

