HYDERABAD: Telangana Women Development & Child Welfare and the Health department are set to launch a special survey for pregnant women who are due for delivery within a week to ten days. Orders to this effect were hurriedly issued on Monday night.

This survey, which is similar in line with the fever survey to track people with Covid-19 symptoms, will be done to track women who are in their final week of pregnancy and to prevent them from contracting coronavirus.

The health department is already maintaining data related to pregnant women enrolled with various health centres and PCHs across the state . Apart from conception to birth, the additional data collected through the new survey is aimed at averting pregnant from contracting the virus, which is highly prevalent and ensures their safety apart from providing additional care. This apart, the need to have hospital beds for pregnant women is also a concern for the health department. The government is said to have taken up this added survey as a precautionary measure after a pregnant woman died in an ambulance after being denied hospital bed in the state.

Apart from the fever survey, details of women whose delivery dates are nearing will also be added to the data to keep track of them. These women will get special focus and will be monitored by health staff who will keep track of symptoms and ensure the women follow Covid-19 protocols till the time of delivery and post-delivery.

The current fever survey was to be completed on Tuesday, but will be extended further as the data related to pregnant woman also now has to be added, prompting further extension of the survey.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has released a checklist comprising of indications and contraindications of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccine to all the States. The COVID vaccines are not meant for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and youngsters of less than 18 years.

