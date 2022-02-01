Telangana COVID Cases Spike Ahead of Schools Reopening

In Telangana, a total of 2,861 fresh Covid-19 infections and three fatalities have been reported on Monday. Out of which 746 positive cases were from areas under GHMC. The active Covid-19 positive infections in Telangana, as on Monday is 37,168.

234 cases have been reported from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 165 cases in Rangareddy district, 130 from Khammam, 96 from Karimnagar and Hanumakonda, 91 from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Sangareddy on January 31. To date, a total of 3,21,19,934 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Telangana, out of which 7,63,911 have tested positive and 7,22,654 persons have recovered.

India on Monday reported 2,09,918 fresh COVID-19 cases and 959 fatalities.

The Telangana government is taking all the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Ahead of reopening of educational institutions in Telangana, the cases in the state increased.