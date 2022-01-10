Telangana: Covid Booster Dose For Senior Citizens Starts Today

Telangana Health Minister, T Harish Rao launched the booster dose programme for senior citizens with comorbidities, health care, and front line workers in the presence of MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi at Government Unani Hospital at Charminar on Monday. Senior MIM politicians such as Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Qadri were also given the precautionary dose.

Harish Rao said that "The first dosage of Covid vaccinations for people over the age of 18 has already reached 100% in Telangana, and all the efforts are being made to ensure that the second dose is administered to all the eligible beneficiaries."

MIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi spoke at the event, emphasising the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks. He stated that "The ongoing third Covid wave can only be avoided if we all get vaccinated, wear masks, and adopt Covid appropriate practises in all aspects of our lives. I urge the residents of Hyderabad, particularly those living in the Old City, to be careful and take proper precautions so that the Omicron variant can be defeated."

