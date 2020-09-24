HYDERABAD: Telangana on Thursday reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of positive infections to 1,79,246. With eight more fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,070.

Out of the 2,176 fresh cases, 308 were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy (168), Medchal Malkajgiri (151), Nalgonda (136), Karimnagar (120) and other districts, a government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 23.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,48,139, while 30,037 were under treatment. The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.64 per cent, while it was 81.42 per cent in the country.

A total of 55,318 samples were tested on September 23, and cumulatively, the number of specimens tested was 26,84,215. The samples tested per million population was 72,299, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.59 per cent at the national level.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus count rose to 57,32,519 on Thursday, after the health ministry reported a rise of 86,508 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,129 to 91,149. As many as 46.74 lakh people have recovered so far.

The country has recorded a higher number of coronavirus recoveries than the number of new infections for the sixth consecutive day.