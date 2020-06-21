HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported 730 cases of coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,802. This is the single highest one day spike in the state.

Seven patients have died due to COVID-19 and the death toll rose to 210. It needs to be mentioned that 3,297 samples were tested on Sunday. Of them 2,567 samples were negative and 730 samples tested positive.

Of the total positive cases reported on Sunday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone has reported 659 cases while the neighbouring districts Rangareddy reported 10 cases and Medchal recorded nine cases.

Thirty-four cases from Jangaon, three cases from Asifabad, one each case from Sangareddy, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Narayanpet, Medak, Yadadri and Nalgonda. Vikarabad recorded two cases while Warangal reported six cases.

According to media bulletin, 225 COVID-19 patients have been discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of discharged patients in the state to 3,731.

There are 3,861 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.