HYDERABAD: Telangana on Monday (August 24) reported 1,842 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,06,091 while the death toll rose to 761 with six more fatalities, according to the state's health bulletin.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 373 fresh infections, followed by Nizamabad (158), Karimnagar (134),Suryapet (113) and Ranga Reddy (109) districts, a bulletin said, providing data as of 8 pm on August 23.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.71 per cent, while it was 1.86 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 82,411, while 22,919 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 77.67 per cent in the state, while it was 74.90 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 16,482.

A total of 36,282 samples were tested on August 23. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 9,68,121. The samples tested per million population was 26,076, it said.

The bulletin said that 1,076 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

India’s coronavirus tally on Monday rose to 31,06,348 cases after the country reported 61,408 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 836 to 57,542, according to the union health ministry update.