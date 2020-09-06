HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported 2,574 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 1,40,969 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 886 on Sunday (September 6).

The total recoveries stood at 1,07,530, the government health bulletin providing data as of 8 pm on September 5 said. The recovery rate in

Telangana was 76.2 per cent against the national average of 77.29 per cent.

The active cases under treatment stood at 32,553.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases at 325, followed by Rangareddy (197), Medchal Malkajgiri (185) and Nalgonda (158) districts.

A total of 62,736 samples were tested on September 5, taking the total specimens examined to 17,30,389. The samples tested per million population was 46,608.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.62 per cent, while it was 1.71 per cent at the national level.

A total of 25,449 people were in home or institutional isolation.

The bulletin also said that there were sufficient beds available in government hospitals and based on the clinical requirements, patients would be admitted there and provided treatment free of cost, the bulletin said adding the facilities also have adequate quantities of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines.