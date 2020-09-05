HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,511 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total infection count in the state to 1.38 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 305, followed by Rangareddy 184, Nalgonda 170 and Karimnagar 150 districts, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 4.

A total of 11 people died in the span of 24 hours, as the toll rose to 877. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.63 per cent, while it was 1.73 per cent at the national level.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,04,603 while 32,915 are under treatment.

As many as 62,132 samples were tested on September 4. Cumulatively, 16.67 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 44,918.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 75.5 per cent, while it was 77.24 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 25,729.

In view of the surge in cases, the government has urged people not to step out, unless absolutely necessary. Public should strictly adhere to safety precautions like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus cases reached 40,23,179 on Saturday, after the Ministry of Health reported a record rise of 86,432 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,089 to 69,561. India is likely to soon overtake Brazil, which has 40.91 lakh cases so far.