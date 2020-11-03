HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,536 new coronavirus cases taking the total count to 2.42 lakhs, while three COVID-19 related deaths pushed the toll to 1,351.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 281, followed by Khammam at 97 and Medchal Malkajgiri at 96, a government bulletin said on Tuesday.

Check out the details here:

On November 2, 45,021 samples were tested. Cumulatively, 43.94 lakh samples have been tested till date.

The samples tested per million population was1.18 lakh the bulletin said.The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent and 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.12 per cent, while it was 91.7 per cent in the country.