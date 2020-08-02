HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospital in Gachibowli on Sunday, August 2. The minister said that COVID-19 treatment is not expensive in government hospitals and it costs less than Rs 10,000.

The minister said that there are several COVID-19 medical centers available to people in all the districts of the state. In Hyderabad, there are King Koti hospital, Sarojini, TIMS and Gandhi hospital which are exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

The minister suggested that COVID-19 hospitals have adequate beds and he advised people to get their treatment at the government hospitals. He inquired about the medical services being provided to the COVID-19 victims. He inspected the pharmacy, dining room and also the quarantine room.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the minister said that Gandhi hospital staff serve COVID-19 patients with dedication. He advised officials to turn TIMS as a complete COVID-19 centre.

He said that TIMS has 1,350 beds, labs and ICU facilities. Doctors, nurses and all the medicines that are required to treat COVID-19 patients were also available in the hospital, said Rajender.

The minister said that COVID-19 is 100 per cent curable if we identify the symptoms and get treated for it immediately after witnessing any of the

virus symptoms. Most of the COVID-19 infected were found to be suffering from lung infection, and they are facing difficulty in breathing even after providing oxygen. He said that he has spoken to some of the COVID-19 patients in TIMS and they have expressed happiness over the treatment being provided by hospital staff. "We are putting liquid oxygen in Fever, Osmania, Sarojini, King Koti and Warangal hospitals," Rajender said.