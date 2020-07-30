HYDERABAD: Telangana's COVID-19 cases crossed the 60,000-mark, with 1,811 new cases being reported on Thursday, according to the bulletin released by the state health department. With this, the cumulative coronavirus caseload in the state rose to 60,717.

In the past 24 hours, 13 persons have died due to COVID-19, and the fatalities due to the virus rose to 50. A total of 821 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 44,572.

Currently there are 15, 640 active cases of coronavirus infection in the state. Out of which 10,155 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in home quarantine, and the rest 5,488 are under institutional care.

Out of the freshly reported 1,473 cases, 521 cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district with 289 cases, 151 cases were recorded in Medchal Malkajgiri, Warangal urban reported 102 cases. Followed by Karimnagar district with 97 cases, Nalgonda reported 61 cases and 41 cases were recorded in Mahabubnagar.

According to a health bulletin released by the state government, the recovery rate in the state is close to 73.4 per cent, while the national average is 64 per cent.The fatality rate is less than one per cent, while the national average is 2.26 per cent.The state government tested 18,263 samples of suspected COVID-19 infected in the last 24 hours. The state has conducted testing on 1,16,202 samples till date.