HYDERABAD: The Telangana health department on Monday said that there is no shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in government, private teaching hospitals and corporate hospitals in the state.

According to the health bulletin, in government hospitals and private teaching hospitals combined, there are 14,571 vacant beds. There are 5,936 vacant beds available in government hospitals, and in corporate hospitals there are 2520 beds, as reported by a daily.

Beds in government hospitals and private teaching hospitals (combined)

Isolation beds:

There are 11,928 available beds, while 843 are occupied and 11, 085 are vacant

Oxygen Beds:

There are 3537 available beds and 1353 occupied beds while 2184 beds are vacant

ICU beds:

There are 1616 available beds, while 314 are occupied and 1302 beds are vacant. In total, there are 17,081 beds that are available and 2510 beds occupied and 14, 571 vacant beds.

Beds in government Hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 2532 beds while 843 are Occupied and 1689 are Vacant

Beds with Oxygen supply:

There are 4663 beds, and 1353 beds are Occupied and 3310 beds are vacant.

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1251, and 314 beds are Occupied and 937 beds are vacant. In total, there are 8446 beds, and 2510 beds are occupied and 5936 beds are vacant.

Beds in private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds:

There are 2826 beds, while 1634 are Occupied and 1192 Vacant beds.

Beds with Oxygen supply:

In total, there are 2521, 1703 beds are Occupied, and 818 beds are vacant

ICU beds with ventilators:

There are 1252 beds, and 742 beds are occupied and 510 beds are vacant. In total, there are 6599 beds, while 4079 beds are occupied and 2520 beds are vacant.