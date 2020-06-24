HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 891 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,444.

Five patients have died due to COVID-19 and with this, the death toll rose to 225. On Wednesday, 4,069 samples were tested across the state. Of them 3,178 samples proved negative while 891 samples tested positive.

Of the total positive cases reported on Wednesday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone accounted for 719 while the neighbouring districts Rangareddy and Medchal recorded 86 and 55 cases respectively.

According to the state government media bulletin, 137 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of discharged patients in the state to 4,361.

There are 5,858 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

