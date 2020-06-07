HYDERABAD: With 154 new cases in Telangana, the total COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday stood at 3,202.

A total of 14 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours till 5 pm and the toll stood at 137.

A total of 1,742 people have been discharged so far in the state and there are 1,771 positive patients in the hospital.

From the GHMC area which remains the worst-affected area in the state, 137 new cases were reported, from Ranga Reddy district 12, Medchal 3, Yadari 2, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Karimnagar reported one case each.

There are no positive cases among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees till 5 pm today, and their total remained unchanged at 448.

Meanwhile, India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world surpassing Spain as the coronavirus tally rose to 2,46,628 on Sunday morning after 9,971 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike till date. The death toll rose to 6,929.