HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 154 of the 948 fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri at 83, Rangareddy at 76, as per a State government bulletin released on Wednesday.

The bulletin said 42,433 samples were tested on November 17. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 49.72 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 1.33 lakh, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2.45 lakh, while 13,068 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 94.42 per cent, while it was 93.5 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent and 1.5 per cent at the national level.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 4,46,805, while 83,35,109 people have recovered from the disease so far. Single day rise of 38,617 new COVID-19 cases, 474 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 89,12,907, death toll to 1,30,993 as per the a release by the Union Health Ministry

