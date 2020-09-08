Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with the police in Telangana. The incident took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday evening.

District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said that the exchange of fire took place at Vaddipeta-Pusuguppa forest area of Charla block at around 3 pm and it lasted about 20 minutes. He said in a statement that, “We have zeroed in on two male Maoists, whose identity is yet to be established. Seized two firearms - one SBBL and one pistol and two kit bags." He further added that the combing operations were still going on.

Late on Sunday night, a landmine said to have been planted by the extremists at Pagidivadu bridge on Tippapuram and Pedda Midisileru road in Charla block, exploded. The police forces crossed the path where the Maoists set off an IED and the explosion has left a three feet deep crater on the road.

Charla inspector of police Boddu Ashok told reporters that the Maoists may have set off the IED simply to create panic among the villagers. He said that, "There were no injuries and no casualities reported."

Two separate letters written by the Maoist party’s Charla-Shabari Area Committee secretary Aruna and Mahadevpur-Eturnagaram Area Committee secretary Manthu have been recovered by the police from the spot where the explosion took place.

In the letters, the Maoist party called on the people to condemn the killing of their colleague Dudi Devalu alias Shanker from Konta in Chhattisgarh on September 3 in an alleged police encounter at Devarlagudem block in Gundala.