Telangana Cop's Daughter Lingamgari Trisha Receives Award From PM Modi

Lingamgari Trisha, the daughter of Lingamgari Janardhan, Head Constable at 8th Battalion, TSSP, Kondapur was accorded with a rare honour. From a total of 17 states NCC Cadets, the Telangana & Andhra Pradesh State Directorate was awarded with "Banner of All India Best Directorate". AP & TS DDG Air Commodore Krishnan and Senior Under Officer Lingamgari Trisha was awarded with RD Banner and Best PM Rally Trophy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trisha participated in the NCC Battalion 7 (T) Girl's Division from St. Martin's Group of Institutions. After 12 years, the Telugu states were awarded with this honour. Jaikishan, Chairman, St. Martin's College, Miyapur, congratulated Trisha for her outstanding performance.

Trisha said she was feeling proud as she got a rare opportunity to receive the trophy at the national level from PM Modi. She further added that her parents were also overjoyed with her achievement.

Air Commodore TSS Krishnan assumed the charge of Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Secunderabad. He was commissioned in the flying branch of Indian Air Force in June 1991 and is a qualified Navigation Instructor with 4800 hrs of flying experience and qualified Operations Officer in the Pechora Missile System.