Telangana Congress Writes to KCR on Dharani Portal Irregularities

The Congress Party wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao highlighting the irregularities in the Dharani Portal. All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Shravan has alleged that the discrepancies in the Dharani portal have not been resolved to date.

"There appears to be a serious conspiracy of the government to forcibly acquire the costly assigned lands from poor people that exist adjacent to national highways, towns, and municipalities and indulge in real estate business. Many patta lands were wrongly included in POB under Section-22A, For example, if in a survey number, even if one gunta of land falls under the ceiling, Bhoodan, endowment, Waqf, or Government land then the entire survey number is auto-locked in Dharani. The same is the case even if one gunta land has a case in the courts; the entire survey number is auto locked. Due to this, farmers are unable to alienate their land for their emergency needs also," said Shravan in the letter.

He also said that some people are shown to have less land whereas some have more land and stated that many survey numbers are missing in Dharani Portal after digitization. He asserted that some of the people are still reaping the benefits of Rythu Bandhu as the nature of land for Patta lands is wrongly updated as government land/NALA/assigned land.

"There is no provision for regularisation of Sadabainamas in Dharani Portal and more than 9 lakh applications are pending. Change Dharani Portal Software service provider to reputed IT companies like NIC, TCS, and Infosys," he has appealed to the Chief Minister in the letter.

