Telangana Congress Urges Nagarjuna Sagar Voters To Exercise Franchise Judiciously

Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP & PCC President, Dr. Dasoju Sravan & Shri Mettu Sai, Chairman, Fishermen Congress, spoke to the press in Gandhi Bhavan.

They said that people of Telangana and voters of Nagarjunasagar constituency should not forget the arrogance and the misbehavior of CM, Ministers & MLAs of the TRS Party.

CM had called tribal women ‘dogs’ when they came to represent podu bhoomulu. Minister Malla Reddy was caught on tape demanding bribes. 4 TRS MLAs are caught in a drugs case in Bangalore.

A ZP chairman is accused of murder by parents of murdered high court advocates Vaman Rao and his wife.

Thungathurthy MLA s huge illegal sand mining is banner headlines in a prominent newspaper, but no action is taken by the government.

All of the above indicate the arrogance and corruption of TRS and the voters of Nagarjunasagar should teach them a befitting lesson on 17th April.