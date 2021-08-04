Telangana Congress Strategy To Win Huzurabad Bypolls

TRS, BJP and Congress are working hard to win the Huzurabad bypolls. Every party is having its own strategy. Congress Party is not leaving any stone unturned to win the bypolls.

Padi Kaushik Reddy who contested on Congress ticket from Huzurabad constituency resigned from the party and joined TRS. Earlier, Congress wanted to field Padi Kaushik Reddy as the candidate but now everything changed.

Senior Congress leader Damodar Rajanarasimha has been already appointed as the in-charge of the Huzurabad by-election. He toured the constituency and meetings are being conducted at the Mandal level. Party leaders, including TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, and Karimnagar district leaders are attending the meetings. The leaders are sketching out strategies to win the bypolls.

Revanth Reddy is criticising the ruling TRS government and is explaining how the government is cheating the people. Congress wants to field, Poonam Prabhakar, who represents the BC community.

The Congress party has never won in Huzurabad for the last 38 years. Congress has not won a single election in the Huzurabad constituency since 1983. A total of 11 elections were held in the Huzurabad constituency. In 2009, Congress gave a tough fight and lost. Etela Rajender won in four consecutive elections since 2009 as a TRS candidate. In the last election, Congress candidate Kaushik Reddy got more than 60,000 votes. Etela won with a huge majority of over 43,000 votes.