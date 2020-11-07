Telangana Congress Rubbishes Talasani Comments On BC Appeasement During Elections

HYDERABAD: The Congress party has refuted the remarks made by Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who said that BCs will be remembered only during the time of the election. Telangana Congress spokesperson Niranjan on Friday alleged that the decisions taken by the TRS government with regard to BCs GHMC election were unfair.

According to the reservations approved in the Greater area, 63 seats should be allotted to BCs while only 50 seats have been allotted. Niranjan asserted that a grave injustice has done to BCs and said that it is ridiculous to call it as the golden age for BCs. He demanded that seats be allocated on the basis of population and made it clear that the Congress party was never afraid of elections and would always be ready. He reminded that justice was done to the BCs during the Congress rule. He said that, "Under the reign of Congress, justice was done to the BCs. We implemented 25 per cent of reservations in the field of education and jobs in 1980, during the reign of Marri Chenna Reddy. Reservations for BCs have been implemented in local bodies on the initiative of Rajiv Gandhi."

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that it has become a habit for the Congress party to come up with election time manifestos and later forget them.

He said that Minister Srinivas Yadav is trying to defame the Congress party by asking does the party have any candidates and added that he should speak with due deliberation.