Telangana Congress Protest in Hyderabad Turns Ugly

Jun 16, 2022, 14:00 IST
Hyderabad: The Chalo Raj Bhavan program held by the Congress Party leaders on Thursday turned violent as the party activists burnt a scooter and break TSRTC Bus glasses. The city police arrested TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sridhar Babu who took part in the protest.  

During the protests, The congress learders entered into an argument with the police who are trying to pacify the situation. 

Police and the party senior leader Renuka Chowdhury got in a heated argument when the cops were trying to take her into their custody while controlling the situation. She lsot her cool and held the collar of a Sub-Inspector of police.

Later, the leaders who were arrested by the police sent to Bollaram police station. 

Telangana Congress has called for ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ to protest against the harassment of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the name of investigation, and also protest at all the Central government offices in Telangana.

