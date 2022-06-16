Telangana Congress Protest in Hyderabad Turns Ugly

Hyderabad: The Chalo Raj Bhavan program held by the Congress Party leaders on Thursday turned violent as the party activists burnt a scooter and break TSRTC Bus glasses. The city police arrested TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sridhar Babu who took part in the protest.

As the call given by #AICC to gehro Raj Bhavan in all state, #Telangana #Congress turns violent as they brun vehicle to mark their protest pic.twitter.com/4VBIuWBx9y — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) June 16, 2022

During the protests, The congress learders entered into an argument with the police who are trying to pacify the situation.

Police and the party senior leader Renuka Chowdhury got in a heated argument when the cops were trying to take her into their custody while controlling the situation. She lsot her cool and held the collar of a Sub-Inspector of police.

What we have to appreciate in the Cop is he showed respect to that Congress Woman and didn't lose control by reacting in the same manner .

Telangana Congress Leaders can go to Delhi and fight at ED office on the Delhi Police.

Why manhandle Telangana Police ? @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/3FsBIJhIwd — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) June 16, 2022

Later, the leaders who were arrested by the police sent to Bollaram police station.

Telangana Congress has called for ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ to protest against the harassment of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the name of investigation, and also protest at all the Central government offices in Telangana.

