Telangana Congress Leaders To Meet Rahul Gandhi In New Delhi On April 4

Madhu Yashki Goud, All India Congress Campaign Committee Chairman of Telangana Unit said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited the party leaders in the state to meet him in New Delhi on April 4th. It is all known knowledge that Rahul Gandhi has met senior party leaders from Telangana at his residence on 30th March.

Sanga Reddy MLA Jagga Reddy, senior leaders like V Hanumanth Rao and Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy are going to attend the meeting that is going to be held on April 4.

The Congress government is putting all its efforts for the success of its membership drive. The membership drive started on November 1, 2021 and the main focus is on digital membership to make the party better prepared for electoral challenges.

According to the reports, around 40 lakh members had enrolled in Telangana and the Southern states of India are having a better Congress membership drive. It is said that nearly 4.5 crore people have become members of Congress to date. Congress wants those who have taken membership through paper are also part of the digital register. The party feels doing so would help in better preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

