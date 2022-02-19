Telangana Congress Leader in Police Custody For Stealing Donkey

A Congress leader in Telangana was arrested for stealing a donkey in an unusual incident. Venkat Balmoor, the President of the NSUI's Telangana unit, was arrested on Thursday after leading a protest with a donkey on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday. On Friday, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Karimnagar's Jammikunta Police Station. Venkat Balmoor was named as the first accused. Six additional suspects in the case absconded. They were charged with illegal assembly, provocation with the purpose to riot, theft, and animal cruelty. The FIR was filed under sections 143, 153, 504, 379 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 67 of the IT Act, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Tangutoori Rajkumar, a Jammikunta resident, filed a complaint after his donkey was stolen. Venkat, who contested the recent by-election for the Huzurabad Assembly seat, was arrested following the protest at Satavahana University in Karimnagar. He and others had placed a photo of the Chief Minister on a donkey. They were protesting the government's failure to fill vacancies in the state government. Manickam Tagore, the Congress leader in charge of party affairs in Telangana, condemned Venkat's arrest.“Unbelievable by KCR garu, how crazy when power goes into your head you can put false cases against a student leader. No words to condemn the misuse of power by Telangana first Hitler,” tweeted Tagore. State Congress chief Revanth Reddy has also condemned the “illegal” arrest of the leader.