Telangana Congress Leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy Likely to Join BJP

In a big shock to the grand old party Congress, former Minister and senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who is also the son of Andhra Pradesh former Chief minister Marri Chenna Reddy, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening and he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

Sources said Shahsidhar Reddy would join the party in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda very soon after consulting his supporters.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and party vice-president DK Aruna are learnt to have accompanied Shashidhar Reddy to meet top BJP leaders.

According to the party sources, He has been unhappy with the state leadership since Revanth Reddy made TPCC president and also he was vocal about senior leaders being ill-treated by TPCC president.

