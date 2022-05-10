Telangana Congress Leader Booked for Raping and Threatening a Woman

A District Congress Committee (DCC) president in Telangana was booked in a rape case, police said on Tuesday. According to the police a 45-year-old woman had filed a complaint against the Congress leader alleging he raped her.

In her complaint, the woman said she met the accused in 2020 in Narayanpet District and expressed his desire to marry her despite having a wife. He told her that her wife is critically ill and she wouldn’t survive beyond three year and he needed a companion to live the rest of life.

The woman added that the 58-year-old accused tied a “yellow thread” around her neck signifying that they were married as per Hindu rituals and later he called her to a hotel for discussion and allegedly raped her.

As per the complaint, the accused told her he had taken photographs of her and if she didn’t fulfill his demands, he would post them on the internet. The police have filed a case against the leader and charged him under relevant IPS sections for allegedly raping her and blackmailing the woman.

