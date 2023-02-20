Telangana Congress Kickstarts Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan from Charminar

Hyderabad: Taking inspiration from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy, party leaders launched the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign from the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on Monday.

‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign is being led by the Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Sameer Walilullah. The mass contact campaign began with a flag hoisting by former minister Pushpa Leela. The party is planning to extend the campaign to all municipal divisions of Hyderabad district.

Several leaders from Congress including the minority leader Arshad Shaikh, Mahila Congress leader Tahseen Fatima and others participated in the padayatra which was held up to Puranapul. The Congress leaders interacted with the local people on the way and explained to them the objective behind the party campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the former minister Pushpa Leela targetted the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government and CM KCR-led State government over the safety of women in the country. Taking a jibe at Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan, the Congress leader said criminals have become emboldened under the rule of Modi and KCR and therefore crimes against women continue unabated.

