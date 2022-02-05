Telangana Congress To Intensify Agitation Over KCR's Comments On Constitution

Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy said that Congress members would intensify the agitation against CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for his comments on seeking a new constitution.

The Congress leaders have taken a 48-hour agitation on Thursday and had burnt the effigies of KCR near the statues of BR Ambedkar in the state. They also demanded to withdraw his comments and tender an apology for seeking a new Constitutional framework.

Addressing at the concluding session of the 48-hour dharna organized by the TPCC SC Cell at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, he said a committee comprising of senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, former Ministers Ponnala Lakhsmaiah and K Jana Reddy and others would finalize the future course of agitation.

He further stated that Telangana was formed due to the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar. Revanth Reddy appealed to all Ambedkarvadis to support the agitation taken up by Congress leaders against KCR.

