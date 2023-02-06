Telangana Congress 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Padayatra from Today

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy will commence his Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra at Medaram in Mulugu district on Monday after offering prayers to the tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma.

Revanth Reddy would walk 20 to 35 km each day and interact with a cross section of people along the padayatra route.

On the first day of the yatra, Revanth Reddy will walk through 13 villages from Medaram to Palampet.

In the first phase of the yatra, Revanth Reddy would cover seven assembly constituencies under Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency. The first phase will continue till February 22 and the second phase will commence from February 24.

