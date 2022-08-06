Telangana Congress Faces Turmoil as Two Leaders Resign in Week’s Time

Hyderabad: There is an existential crisis brewing in the Telangana Congress at the moment. As the Assembly elections are approaching, the state unit of the grand old party is witnessing internal differences. The party which suffered losses during the by-elections in the last one year or so is now facing rebellion from the party members. The dissatisfaction among the Congress leaders is palpable as one by one, the leaders are leaving the party.

The Congress party received two major jolts in a week’s time as its Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan have left the party.

Blaming the TPCC chief Revanth Reddy for the chaos within the party, the former AICC spokesman said, “Telangana Congress committee's President Revanth Reddy is working against fundamental principles of Congress party and value system of democracy and social justice, he's running the party as per his whims and fancy.”

Accusing Revanth of demonstrating upper-class hegemony, Sravan said the TPCC chief has no regard towards backward classes. As Revanth is running the Congress party as per his whims and fancy, therefore, the grand old party is not in a position to fight the dictatorial rule of KCR, he alleged.

Earlier, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the party alleging the ‘dictatorial tendencies’ of Revanth Reddy. Rajagopal, who had contested as an MLA from the Khairatabad constituency in 2014, quit the party recently and also resigned as a legislator. He claimed Congress High Command failed to resolve his issues.

“I tried speaking to Rahul Gandhi and my mentors in Congress like Jairam Ramesh but unfortunately they are also helpless because of this erratic attitude of Revanth Reddy,” he said.

Questions are being raised over the style of leadership of Revanth Reddy. Several TPCC working presidents T Jagga Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Geetha Reddy have made their differences with Revanth Reddy public on several occasions in the past.

