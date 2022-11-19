Telangana Congress Expels Marri Shashidhar Reddy for Anti-Party Activities

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress party has expelled its senior leader Marri Shahshdhar Reddy for anti-party activities for a period of six years. This development came a day after Shashidhar Reddy met Union Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi. He was accompainied by Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay and the party's vice-president DK Aruna. 

According to party sources, Shashidhar Reddy was unhappy with the state party's leadership and he was vocal about “senior leaders” being ill-treated by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. 

