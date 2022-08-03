Hyderabad: With the Congress legislator from Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigning from Congress party as MLA, Telangana will likely hold another crucial bypoll ahead of the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

Without wasting time, Telangana Congress has pulled up the socks and made efforts to formulate a strategy to defeat Rajagopal Reddy in the by-election. All India Congress Committee (AICC) formed a seven-member strategy and campaign committee for Munugode constituency.

Senior leader Madhu Yashki Goud will head the seven-member strategy and campaign committee for Munugode constituency for which Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, Balram Naik, Danasari Anasuya, Anjan Kumar Yadav, S. A. Sampath Kumar and E. Anil Kumar are announced as its members.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore called Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy a betrayer and called upon people of Munugode constituency and Congress workers to teach the betrayer a lesson. It is pertinent to note that Rajagopal Reddy's resignation brought down the strength of Congress party in the Assembly to five. It is pertinent to note that the by-election will be crucial for Congress, which is desperate to regain the lost ground in the state.

Congress likely picks for bypoll

In the wake of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s announcement of leaving the party, the Congress high command held a meeting with the TPCC state leaders. The meeting held by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal considered a few names of probable candidates for the crucial by-election.

As per Sakshi report, TPCC may field Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of former minister Palvai Govardhan Reddy, and names of leaders from the Gowda and Padmashali communities have also been considered for the by-election. It is also learnt that the party has also discussed the winning prospects if the realtor Krishna Reddy of Sansthan Narayanapuram mandal is made to fight the by-poll on a Congress ticket.