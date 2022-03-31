Telangana Congress Decides To Take on MIM Head-on On Its Own Turf After Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party has devised a two-pronged strategy to fight the ruling TRS-led government and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). The strategy was finalised in the meeting of TPCC Minorities Department Executive Committee at Gandhi Bhavan here

on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by TPCC Minorities Dept Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail which was attended by AICC Minorities Dept Incharge Farhan Azmi, TPCC General Secretary Prem Lal, and other leaders

While briefing the media persons, Abdullah Sohail said the party leaders had deliberations on four major issues which included membership drive and future agitations. Stating that Congress membership drive across Telangana state Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies is getting good response, especially among the minorities.

The TPCC Minorities Dept Chairman said the party would take on MIM head-on on its own turf in the Old City. As a political party MIM is free to contest elections from any place in the country, but the party is fielding candidates in selective constituencies to benefit the BJP, he said. The party will take out a padayatra from Charminar to Gandhi Bhavan to highlight minorities issues after Eid-ul-Fitr and public meetings will be held across the Telangana state between June-July 2022.

AICC Minorities Dept Incharge Farhan Azmi also addressed the reporters. He said the current leadership of the TPCC Minorities Dept won’t be replaced and the Minority leaders would remain in their posts until the next elections.