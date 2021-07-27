Telangana Congress Dalit Girijan Dandora at Indravelli Gadda Adilabad From August 9 

TPCC leaders are planning to conduct a Dalit-Girijan Dandora program across the state. As per the TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy, over 1 lakh people are expected to attend the proposed Dalit Dandora at Indravelli Gadda, Adilabad on August 9.

The Dalit-Girijan Dandora will be held from August 9 to September 17. Revanth Reddy accused the ruling party of coming up with new policies only at the time of elections. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduces new schemes in order to win votes during the bypolls.

He further said that he would expose how the Chief Minister wanted to deceive Dalits through the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, which is being launched in Huzurabad soon. Revanth Reddy stated that Dalits in other 118 constituencies would be conveniently forgotten once the elections were over.

Addressing party cadre, the TPCC president said he had no differences with former MLC Premsagar Rao and mentioned that he is a strong supporter of the Congress party. Many efforts were being made to strengthen the Congress in the state, he added.