Telangana Conducts B2G Tech Exchange with UK’s Dept. of International Trade

The Emerging Technologies Wing of ITE&C Department, Govt. of Telangana recently partnered with the Department of International Trade, UK Government and the office of the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad. Under the partnership, a B2G ‘UK – Telangana Emerging Tech Connect’ wherein 11 British startups and companies presented their industry-leading solutions to 70+ participants across 10 user departments.

The Tech Connect session was conducted on 17th December and was inaugurated by Mr. KT. Rajan, Head of Technology Vertical and Mr. Sanu de Lima, Deputy Director, Trade – South Asia from the Department of International Trade, UK Government and by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Prl. Secretary to Government and Mrs. Rama Devi Lanka, OSD and Director of Emerging Technologies from the ITE&C Department, Telangana Government.

A wide range of solutions were presented with four main themes – HealthTech, EdTech, Law Enforcement, and Tech for Governance. This included companies like foster+freeman and Intelligent Voice in Law Enforcement; What3words, Behold AI, and Bleepa in HealthTech; Scanning Pens, Klik2Learn, Ed4All, and Tabbiemath in EdTech; and Cyanconnode, Hypersphere, and What3Words in Tech for Governance. The participating departments included officials from Police Dept., Forensic Labs, Health Dept., Education Dept., Power Discoms (TSSPDCL), Municipal Administration (CDMA & GHMC), Traffic Management Cell, Disabled Welfare Dept., and Fire Dept.

The solutions were well received by the user departments and the government would now evaluate the possibility for adopting the presented solutions to add value to citizens. This B2G connect constituted Phase 1 of a larger UK – Telangana Tech Exchange being discussed with the next phase to facilitate B2B partnerships between Telangana and UK so that companies from each geography may expand its business into the other.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, quoted that “Telangana is a startup state, and is always looking to support and leverage the truly innovative solutions and products. The Tech Exchange with UK Government is also aimed at the same to leverage international innovations and bringing them here across our priority areas like healthcare, law enforcement, and eGovernance. I look forward to taking this relationship forward and also aligning with the national interests.”