HYDERABAD: In view of surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, particularly under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday has decided to implement strict measures in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. He also declared that 50,000 coronavirus tests would be conducted in 30 assembly segments of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medchal, and Sangareddy Districts as a precautionary measure.

The CM has also instructed the officials to prepare guidelines for the private hospitals and laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests, offer treatment, and the fee to be paid, strictly following the COVID-19 conditions.

The CM held a high-level review meeting here at Pragathi Bhavan today on the spread of COVID-19 and the containment measures. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy, senior medical officials, medical experts took part in the meeting. The officials pointed out that compared to other States, the spread of the virus is less in the state.

They also said that there is an increase in the percentage of recoveries while there is a fall in the death rate. They stated that when compared to other places in the state, more positive cases are being registered in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts followed by Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts. In this context, the CM instructed that more focus should be put on Hyderabad and the four districts around it. He also instructed that measures should be taken on a war footing in the 30 Assembly segments in these five districts.

“We have taken a decision to conduct tests on 50,000 people as a precaution to protect Hyderabad. People should not panic. However, everyone should follow the personal hygiene and precautions. Especially the aged should remain in their homes only. People with other health complications should be also careful. The government is ready to offer treatment to the Coronavirus positive patients whatever their number. Test Kits, PPE Kits, ventilators, ICU Beds, beds, masks are available with the government adequately. Nobody should fear. Besides taking measures on a war footing to contain the virus, the government is in all preparedness to offer medical treatment to the patients with all the commitment and alertness,” the CM said.