Telangana Is Committed To Sustainability, SDGs Says KTR

IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao addressed the industry leaders at the German Investors’ Summit in Hyderabad today. He said that when the investors from overseas want to choose India as the investment place, then there is oversimplified thinking. He said that India is more like Europe, it is a country with some uniqueness and diversity. He said that there are 22 official languages in India but there are more than 300 unofficial languages.

KTR said that if investors engage with different states, they will get different perspectives. He appealed to the German investors to re-draw strategies after the COVID-19 pandemic, need to think beyond Delhi and Mumbai. He said that the trade policy is decided by India but the actual policy lies in the state.

He said that Telangana excels in all the fields and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has a perfect vision on how to develop the state. He said that now, Telangana is a state that supplies power round the clock to all sectors and 15% of this energy comes from renewable sources like solar and wind. Telangana is the second largest renewable energy producing state in the country.

German Consul General Karin Stoll, IGCC Director General Stefan Halusa, Cyient Founder & Executive Chairman Mohan Reddy, and Jayesh Ranjan also participated in the Summit.